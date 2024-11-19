Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-2, Duquesne 0-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Duquesne Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Panthers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, Milwaukee came up short against Longwood and fell 76-62.

Meanwhile, Duquesne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against DePaul, falling 84-58.

Maximus Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Princeton last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for Duquesne was Tre Dinkins III's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Milwaukee now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Duquesne, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Milwaukee came up short against Duquesne in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, falling 96-92. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.