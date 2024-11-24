Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: S. Dak. State 4-1, Duquesne 0-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will face off against the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game the Dukes were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Duquesne is headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game dating back to last season on Tuesday. They fell 80-74 to Milwaukee. One positive for the Dukes, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

Despite the loss, Duquesne had strong showings from Jake DiMichele, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals, and Tre Dinkins III, who earned 20 points. What's more, DiMichele also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in February.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State got the win against Southern Miss on Wednesday by a conclusive 101-76. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-32.

Duquesne's defeat dropped their record down to 0-4. As for S. Dak. State, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

While only S. Dak. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, S. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Duquesne against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

S. Dak. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.