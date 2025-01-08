Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 10-5, Duquesne 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

Duquesne will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Duquesne is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Davidson just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. The Dukes were up 27-15 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Jahsean Corbett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 12 for 20 en route to 29 points plus six rebounds. Less helpful for Duquesne was Tre Dinkins III's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Saint Joseph's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost to Saint Louis on the road by a decisive 73-57 margin. The game marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Saint Joseph's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, and Justice Ajogbor, who posted eight points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Ajogbor has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Saint Joseph's struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Duquesne's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Saint Joseph's, their loss dropped their record down to 10-5.

Duquesne was able to grind out a solid victory over Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 66-56. Does Duquesne have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Joseph's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a 3-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

Duquesne has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.