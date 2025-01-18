Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: St. Bona. 15-3, Duquesne 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.99

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes have the home-court advantage, but the Bonnies are expected to win by 1.5 points.

St. Bona. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 129, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 63-49 victory over Richmond on Wednesday. The 63-point effort marked the Bonnies' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Melvin Council Jr., who posted 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Chance Moore, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, St. Bona. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

George Wash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Revolutionaries by a score of 73-65. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138 point over/under.

Duquesne can attribute much of their success to Maximus Edwards, who went 8 for 10 en route to 22 points plus four steals. Edwards' performance made up for a slower game against Saint Joseph's last Wednesday.

St. Bona.'s win bumped their record up to 15-3. As for Duquesne, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-9 record this season.

St. Bona. came up short against Duquesne when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 70-60. Can St. Bona. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Bona. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.