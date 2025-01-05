Halftime Report

A win for FAU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 40-36 lead against East Carolina.

If FAU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, East Carolina will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: FAU 7-7, East Carolina 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the East Carolina Pirates are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates have the home-court advantage, but the Owls are expected to win by 2.5 points.

FAU will face East Carolina after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 163.5 points. FAU was dealt a punishing 90-62 loss at the hands of Memphis. The Owls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, FAU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Baba Miller, who posted ten points plus five rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Miller is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

FAU struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, East Carolina couldn't handle South Florida on Tuesday and fell 75-69. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jordan Riley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Felton, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

FAU's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for East Carolina, they dropped their record down to 8-6 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: FAU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for East Carolina, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, East Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU strolled past East Carolina when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a score of 79-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

East Carolina and FAU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.