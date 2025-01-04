Halftime Report

N. Illinois is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Eastern Michigan.

If N. Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-8 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-8, Eastern Michigan 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

N. Illinois is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Huskies are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

N. Illinois is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past East-West 117-50 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-21.

N. Illinois was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as East-West only posted six.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan suffered a grim 86-64 loss to Davidson on Saturday. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-21.

N. Illinois' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for Eastern Michigan, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

N. Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Eastern Michigan.

N. Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 76-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a big 7.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

N. Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.