Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Campbell 7-9, Elon 11-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Schar Center. The Phoenix will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Elon is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering William & Mary just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 78-65 to the Tribe.

Despite their loss, Elon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matthew Van Komen, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 10 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Even though they lost, Elon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Campbell was able to grind out a solid victory over Hampton on Thursday, taking the game 66-55.

Campbell can attribute much of their success to Jasin Sinani, who went 8 for 11 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The dominant performance also gave Sinani a new career-high in field goal percentage (72.7%). Cam Gregory was another key player, earning 13 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Elon's defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Campbell, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-9.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Elon has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Elon's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Elon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Elon is a big 8-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Campbell has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Elon.