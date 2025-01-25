Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Charleston 15-5, Elon 14-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: FloSports

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on FloSports

What to Know

Charleston is 8-2 against Elon since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The experts predicted Charleston would be headed in after a win, but UNCW made sure that didn't happen. Charleston fell just short of UNCW by a score of 85-83 on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Cougars have suffered against the Seahawks since January 25, 2020.

Despite the loss, Charleston had strong showings from Derrin Boyd, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points, and CJ Fulton, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists. Boyd continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Elon, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Monmouth by a score of 83-71 on Thursday.

Elon's success was spearheaded by the efforts of TJ Simpkins, who went 7 for 13 en route to 26 points plus two steals, and TK Simpkins, who had 18 points. What's more, TK also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Charleston's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-5. As for Elon, their victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Charleston strolled past Elon when the teams last played back in January of 2024 by a score of 80-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.