Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-4, ETSU 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans are taking a road trip to face off against the ETSU Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Freedom Hall. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, SC Upstate finally turned things around against S. Wesleyan on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Warriors 95-63.

Meanwhile, ETSU couldn't handle Davidson on Saturday and fell 76-70.

ETSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden Seymour, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points, and Quimari Peterson, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points. What's more, Seymour also posted a 69.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

SC Upstate's victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for ETSU, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SC Upstate has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SC Upstate came up short against ETSU in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, falling 56-43. Can SC Upstate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.