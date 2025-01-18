Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Belmont 13-5, Evansville 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. The Bruins are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Belmont will face Evansville after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159.5 points. Belmont came out on top against Valparaiso by a score of 71-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Lundblade, who scored 17 points in addition to five rebounds. Jonathan Pierre, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Meanwhile, Evansville lost to N. Iowa on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin on Tuesday. The Aces have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Evansville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Cam Haffner, who earned 13 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Tayshawn Comer, who had 18 points plus seven rebounds and four steals. Comer's performance made up for a slower game against Drake on Saturday.

Belmont's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-5. As for Evansville, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Belmont has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 28.6% of their threes this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Belmont strolled past Evansville when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 83-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Belmont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Belmont has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Evansville.