Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Missouri State 7-5, Evansville 3-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Missouri State is 9-1 against Evansville since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Missouri State earned a 68-56 victory over UCSB. That's two games straight that the Bears have won by exactly 12 points.

Among those leading the charge was Dez White, who went 6 for 11 en route to 26 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 80-43 loss at the hands of Ball State. The Aces were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 37-17.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Evansville struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Ball State posted 14.

The win made it two in a row for Missouri State and bumps their season record up to 7-5. As for Evansville, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Missouri State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 28% of their threes this season. Given Missouri State's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Missouri State was able to grind out a solid victory over Evansville in their previous matchup back in January, winning 74-64. Will Missouri State repeat their success, or does Evansville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.