Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Canisius 1-16, Fairfield 7-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fairfield is 8-2 against Canisius since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fairfield took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They managed a 70-66 win over Niagara.

Fairfield smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Niagara only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Canisius suffered a bruising 82-61 defeat at the hands of Iona on Thursday. The Golden Griffins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Fairfield's victory bumped their record up to 7-10. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 1-16.

Fairfield beat Canisius 74-62 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Canisius turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Fairfield has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.