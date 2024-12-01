Halftime Report

The last time FDU and Fairfield met, the game was decided by 23 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but FDU leads 32-30 over Fairfield.

FDU came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: FDU 3-5, Fairfield 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights will face off against the Fairfield Stags at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

FDU will head out to face Fairfield after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. FDU fell just short of Saint Peter's by a score of 78-76.

Even though they lost, FDU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, in a tight game that could have gone either way, Fairfield made off with a 67-66 victory over Vermont.

FDU's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-5. As for Fairfield, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

FDU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep FDU's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs Fairfield over their last two matchups.

FDU might still be hurting after the devastating 92-69 defeat they got from Fairfield when the teams last played back in December of 2023. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point FDU was down 56-26.

Odds

Fairfield is a solid 6.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fairfield has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FDU.