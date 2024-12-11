Halftime Report

A win for FAU would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Jacksonville.

If FAU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Jacksonville will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-4, FAU 5-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.81

What to Know

The FAU Owls will face off against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, FAU finally turned things around against FIU on Wednesday. They walked away with an 88-77 win over the Panthers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FAU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tre Carroll, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. Carroll's performance made up for a slower match against FGCU last Saturday. Kaleb Glenn was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds.

FAU was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FIU only posted 14.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Jacksonville, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Saturday. They were the clear victor by an 88-67 margin over Florida Tech on Thursday. The contest marked the Dolphins' most dominant victory of the season so far.

The win got FAU back to even at 5-5. As for Jacksonville, they pushed their record up to 5-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

FAU is a big 13-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.