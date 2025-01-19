Halftime Report

Rice is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-38 lead against FAU.

Rice entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will FAU hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Rice 11-7, FAU 9-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, FAU lost to Tulane on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin. The Owls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Rice scored the most points they've had all season on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough. They took a 90-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of UTSA. The Owls just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Rice's defeat came about despite a quality game from Trae Broadnax, who posted 19 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Broadnax continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Caden Powell, who had 11 points.

FAU's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Rice, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: FAU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 6-11 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. Rice across their last five meetings.

Odds

FAU is a big 9-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

FAU has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Rice.