Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-13, Florida A&M 3-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff will head out to face Florida A&M after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Arkansas Pine Bluff fell 75-64 to Prairie View.

Even though they lost, Arkansas Pine Bluff smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They took a 79-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Grambling State.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-13. As for Florida A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-11.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came out on top in a nail-biter against Florida A&M in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, sneaking past 99-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas Pine Bluff since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Florida A&M.