Who's Playing
Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Florida A&M Rattlers
Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-10, Florida A&M 3-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Florida A&M is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. The Rattlers will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Florida A&M is hoping to turn things around on Saturday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 70-60 to Tarleton State on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. couldn't handle Miss. State on Monday and fell 87-73. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brayon Freeman, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Thomas, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points.
Bethune-Cook. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Miss. State racked up 18.
Florida A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 3-10.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Florida A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.
Florida A&M and Bethune-Cook. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March, but Florida A&M came up empty-handed after a 67-66 defeat. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida A&M.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 66
- Jan 06, 2024 - Bethune-Cook. 98 vs. Florida A&M 86
- Mar 04, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 91 vs. Florida A&M 70
- Jan 02, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida A&M 84 vs. Bethune-Cook. 73
- Jan 03, 2022 - Bethune-Cook. 66 vs. Florida A&M 59
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bethune-Cook. 72 vs. Florida A&M 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida A&M 73 vs. Bethune-Cook. 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - Florida A&M 64 vs. Bethune-Cook. 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 54