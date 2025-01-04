Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 3-10, Florida A&M 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida A&M is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. The Rattlers will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Florida A&M is hoping to turn things around on Saturday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They fell 70-60 to Tarleton State on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. couldn't handle Miss. State on Monday and fell 87-73. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brayon Freeman, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Thomas, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points.

Bethune-Cook. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Miss. State racked up 18.

Florida A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 3-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Florida A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Florida A&M and Bethune-Cook. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March, but Florida A&M came up empty-handed after a 67-66 defeat. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida A&M.