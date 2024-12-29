Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Stetson 2-10, Florida 12-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Florida Gators at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Having struggled with ten losses in a row, Stetson finally turned things around against Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 103-77 win. The Hatters' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Stetson was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They steamrolled past North Florida 99-45. The Gators have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 21 points or more this season.

Will Richard was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Thomas Haugh was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Stetson's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-10. As for Florida, they pushed their record up to 12-0 with the win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Stetson took a serious blow against Florida in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 89-51. Can Stetson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida has won both of the games they've played against Stetson in the last 4 years.