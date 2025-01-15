Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-4, Florida State 11-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

Florida State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Florida State is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since March 14, 2024 on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 77-57 walloping at the hands of Clemson. The game marked the Seminoles' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh entered their match against Louisville on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Pittsburgh took an 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisville. The Panthers have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaland Lowe, who scored 24 points plus six assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against Duke last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Damian Dunn, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Pittsburgh struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Louisville pulled down 17.

Florida State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Pittsburgh, their loss ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State ended up a good deal behind Pittsburgh in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, losing 88-73. Will Florida State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 2-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.