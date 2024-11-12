Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Binghamton 1-2, Fordham 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.20

What to Know

After starting their season with two straight games on the road, Fordham is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Binghamton Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rose Hill Gym. The Bearcats took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rams, who come in off a win.

Fordham is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted by Seton Hall 57-56 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jackie Johnson III with but a second left in the second quarter.

Fordham's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Will Richardson, who had 11 points in addition to two steals. Richardson had some trouble finding his footing against St. John's last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Johnson III, who earned 18 points.

Meanwhile, Binghamton was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They fell victim to a bruising 88-64 loss at the hands of Miami. The Bearcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

Binghamton's defeat came about despite a quality game from Gavin Walsh, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Walsh a new career-high in threes (four).

Fordham's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 1-1. As for Binghamton, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Fordham strolled past Binghamton in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 77-62. Does Fordham have another victory up their sleeve, or will Binghamton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Looking ahead, Fordham is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-18 record against the spread.

Odds

Fordham is a big 12.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fordham won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.