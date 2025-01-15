Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Massachusetts 6-11, Fordham 8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Massachusetts and Fordham are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Saturday, Massachusetts couldn't handle George Mason and fell 77-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rahsool Diggins, who had 21 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Marqui Worthy, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.

Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 74-64 to Davidson.

Japhet Medor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five assists. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Massachusetts has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for Fordham, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Massachusetts skirted past Fordham 66-64 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fordham and Massachusetts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.