Saint Louis Billikens @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Saint Louis 7-6, Fordham 8-5

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Fordham is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past five contests -- so hopefully the Billikens like a good challenge.

Fordham's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They secured an 87-83 W over Albany last Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Fordham's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matt Zona, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmere Tripp, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Saint Louis, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They blew past William Woods 78-57 on Saturday. The win was some much needed relief for the Billikens as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Fordham pushed their record up to 8-5 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Saint Louis, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Fordham hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fordham skirted past Saint Louis 67-65 in their previous matchup back in February. Does Fordham have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Louis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Fordham.