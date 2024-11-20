Who's Playing

Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Oglethorpe 0-1, Furman 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Early College -- Greenville, South Carolina

Legacy Early College -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will face off against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Legacy Early College. The Paladins will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Friday, Furman beat Tulane 75-67.

Furman's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PJay Smith Jr., who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus three steals, and Nick Anderson, who posted 19 points. That's the most threes Smith Jr. has posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Oglethorpe had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. There's no need to mince words: Oglethorpe lost to Middle Tennessee, and Oglethorpe lost bad. The score wound up at 97-51. The Stormy Petrels were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-22.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Oglethorpe struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Middle Tennessee racked up 16.

Furman pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for Oglethorpe, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.