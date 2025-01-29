Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Samford 17-4, Furman 16-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.18

What to Know

Furman will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Furman was able to grind out a solid victory over Mercer, taking the game 79-74.

Meanwhile, Samford strolled past Wofford with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 77-61. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.

Furman's win bumped their record up to 16-5. As for Samford, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While fans of Furman and Samford were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Samford is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a slight 1-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Paladins as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.