Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Gardner-Webb looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SC Upstate 56-33.

If Gardner-Webb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-11 in no time. On the other hand, SC Upstate will have to make due with a 5-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-14, Gardner-Webb 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

SC Upstate and Gardner-Webb are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

SC Upstate is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against UNC-Ash. SC Upstate was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 93-92 to UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, SC Upstate was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-75 to Radford. The Bulldogs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

SC Upstate's loss dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

While Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a big 7.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.