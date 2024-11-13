Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-1, George Mason 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots will be strutting in after a victory while the Chippewas will be stumbling in from a loss.

George Mason took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They steamrolled past Stony Brook 94-56. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-27.

George Mason's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Giovanni Emejuru led the charge by going 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds. Emejuru's performance made up for a slower game against Marquette on Friday. Another player making a difference was Darius Maddox, who went 5 for 8 en route to 20 points.

George Mason was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan came up short against Marquette on Monday and fell 70-62. The Chippewas have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Central Michigan had strong showings from Kyler VanderJagt, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus two steals, and Ugnius Jarusevicius, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 14 rebounds. VanderJagt had some trouble finding his footing against Stony Brook on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

George Mason's win bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Central Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: George Mason has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.