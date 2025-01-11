Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Massachusetts 6-10, George Mason 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Massachusetts Minutemen and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Minutemen in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Massachusetts will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Dayton, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Massachusetts secured a 76-72 W over Dayton on Wednesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148.5 point over/under.

Daniel Rivera was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Marqui Worthy, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for George Mason, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Richmond by a score of 64-58 on Wednesday.

George Mason got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Woody Newton out in front who earned 15 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Newton also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Giovanni Emejuru, who earned eight points plus eight rebounds.

The victory snapped Massachusetts' losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 6-10 record. As for George Mason, they pushed their record up to 11-5 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Massachusetts has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Massachusetts won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2024, slipping by George Mason 66-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

George Mason is a big 11.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

George Mason has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.