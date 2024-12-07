Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Tulane 4-5, George Mason 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will face off against the George Mason Patriots at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The Green Wave are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Tulane would be headed in after a victory, but SE Louisiana made sure that didn't happen. Tulane took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of SE Louisiana.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kam Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Banks, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Even though they lost, Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, George Mason waltzed into their contest on Tuesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They put the hurt on the Bulldogs with a sharp 74-52 win. The Patriots have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 22 points or more this season.

Jalen Haynes was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Giovanni Emejuru was another key player, scoring ten points along with seven rebounds.

Tulane now has a losing record at 4-5. As for George Mason, their victory bumped their record up to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulane has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulane couldn't quite finish off George Mason in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 and fell 69-66. Can Tulane avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Mason has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last 2 years.