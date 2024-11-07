Halftime Report

A win for Georgetown would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 44-39 lead against Lehigh.

Georgetown entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Lehigh hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Lehigh 0-1, Georgetown 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will start their season against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McDonough Arena.

Lehigh can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Lehigh lost to Northwestern, and Lehigh lost bad. The score wound up at 90-46. The Mountain Hawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-15.

Their loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Georgetown, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished 9-22.

Looking ahead, Georgetown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Georgetown ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 8-1 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $557.90. On the other hand, Lehigh was 3-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 14.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

