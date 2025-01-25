Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Marshall 12-9, Georgia Southern 11-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Southern will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hill Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Marshall is hoping to do what Coastal Carolina couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Georgia Southern's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Georgia Southern blew past Coastal Carolina, posting an 85-58 victory. The game marked the Eagles' most dominant win of the season.

Georgia Southern was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Coastal Carolina only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Marshall was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgia State on Thursday, taking the game 92-79. That's two games straight that the Thundering Herd have won by exactly 13 points.

Georgia Southern's win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Marshall, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall and Georgia Southern pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Marshall is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thundering Herd slightly, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Georgia Southern.