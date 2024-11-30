Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 2-4, Georgia Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Bears fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 1:00 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Sunday, Cent. Arkansas needed a bit of extra time to put away UNC-Ash. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 92-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last contest, Georgia Tech made sure to put some points up on the board against Charleston Southern on Wednesday. Georgia Tech was the clear victor by a 91-67 margin over Charleston Southern. The match marked the Yellow Jackets' most dominant win of the season so far.

Georgia Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Lance Terry, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Terry had some trouble finding his footing against Cincinnati on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Naithan George, who went 8 for 14 en route to 17 points plus seven assists and two steals.

Cent. Arkansas' victory bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Georgia Tech, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cent. Arkansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Georgia Tech, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 22.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

