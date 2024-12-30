Who's Playing

Biblical Studies Ambassadors @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Biblical Studies 0-4, Grambling State 2-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After three games on the road, Grambling State is heading back home. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Biblical Studies Ambassadors at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts figured Grambling State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Cincinnati, and, well: they nailed that call. Grambling State took a serious blow against Cincinnati on Sunday, falling 84-49. The match marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Biblical Studies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: Biblical Studies lost to Texas So., and Biblical Studies lost bad. The score wound up at 103-68.

Biblical Studies struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Texas So. pulled down 14.

Grambling State dropped their record down to 2-10 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Biblical Studies, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Grambling State beat Biblical Studies 84-72 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Grambling State repeat their success, or does Biblical Studies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.