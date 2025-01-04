Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-6, Grand Canyon 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.70

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Grand Canyon. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Thunderbirds are crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Antelopes will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Grand Canyon is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Bryant, posting a 112-66 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-23.

Grand Canyon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah entered their matchup against N. Arizona two weeks ago without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Southern Utah fell 83-75 to N. Arizona. The Thunderbirds' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Grand Canyon's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-4. As for Southern Utah, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Grand Canyon has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Grand Canyon against Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the team secured a 94-65 win. Does Grand Canyon have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern Utah turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 17-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Antelopes, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Southern Utah in the last 2 years.