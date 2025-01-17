Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ Green Bay Phoenix
Current Records: Robert Morris 11-7, Green Bay 2-16
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Robert Morris and Green Bay are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Resch Center. The Phoenix took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Colonials, who come in off a win.
Robert Morris will bounce into Friday's contest after (finally) beating Wright State, who they had gone 1-7 against in their eight prior meetings. Robert Morris skirted past Wright State 75-72. Having forecasted a close victory for the Colonials, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 13th straight loss. They fell 70-59 to Milwaukee.
Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Robert Morris' win bumped their record up to 11-7. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-16.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.
Robert Morris came up short against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 81-76. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Green Bay and Robert Morris both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Green Bay 81 vs. Robert Morris 76
- Dec 31, 2023 - Green Bay 78 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 16, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. Green Bay 56
- Jan 21, 2023 - Robert Morris 72 vs. Green Bay 38
- Jan 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 62 vs. Green Bay 60
- Dec 02, 2021 - Green Bay 70 vs. Robert Morris 58