Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Robert Morris 11-7, Green Bay 2-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris and Green Bay are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Resch Center. The Phoenix took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Colonials, who come in off a win.

Robert Morris will bounce into Friday's contest after (finally) beating Wright State, who they had gone 1-7 against in their eight prior meetings. Robert Morris skirted past Wright State 75-72. Having forecasted a close victory for the Colonials, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 13th straight loss. They fell 70-59 to Milwaukee.

Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Robert Morris' win bumped their record up to 11-7. As for Green Bay, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-16.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 29.1. Given Robert Morris' sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Robert Morris came up short against Green Bay in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 81-76. Can Robert Morris avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Green Bay and Robert Morris both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.