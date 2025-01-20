Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Penn 4-11, Harvard 6-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Harvard and Penn are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lavietes Pavilion. The Quakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Crimson, who come in off a win.

On Saturday, Harvard beat Brown 80-67.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 86-76 to Cornell.

Penn struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only one offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Harvard pushed their record up to 6-9 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for Penn, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-11.

Harvard didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Penn in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory. Will Harvard repeat their success, or does Penn have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Harvard and Penn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.