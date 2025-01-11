Halftime Report

Princeton and Harvard have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 37-33, Princeton has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Princeton entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Harvard step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Princeton 11-4, Harvard 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Princeton is preparing for their first Ivy matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Harvard is hoping to do what Kean couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Princeton's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Princeton was the clear victor by a 92-71 margin over Kean.

Meanwhile, Harvard was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowdoin on Sunday, taking the game 71-65. That's two games straight that the Crimson have won by exactly six points.

Princeton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Harvard, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Princeton has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given Princeton's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over Harvard when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 66-53. Does Princeton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Harvard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Princeton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.