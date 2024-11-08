Who's Playing

Life-Pacific Warriors @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Life-Pacific 0-4, Hawaii 0-0

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors will start their season against the Life-Pacific Warriors. Tip off is scheduled on Saturday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Life-Pacific can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. There's no need to mince words: Life-Pacific lost to LMU, and Life-Pacific lost bad. The score wound up at 99-56. The Warriors just can't catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row dating back to last season.

Their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4. As for Hawaii, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (19-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.