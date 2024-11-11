Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Hawaii Warriors

Current Records: Pacific 3-0, Hawaii 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Hawaii Warriors on Tuesday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Tigers are expected to lose this one by four points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

On Sunday, Pacific humbled Life-Pacific with a 94-41 smackdown. With the Tigers ahead 47-17 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Pacific was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Life-Pacific only posted two.

Meanwhile, Hawaii earned an 80-69 victory over San Jose State on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Warriors.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Hawaii to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tanner Christensen, who went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Harry Rouhliadeff, who scored 12 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Pacific's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Hawaii, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Pacific has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 54.2% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Hawaii struggles in that department as they've made 56.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pacific came up short against Hawaii when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 73-61. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hawaii is a 4-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii has won both of the games they've played against Pacific in the last 5 years.