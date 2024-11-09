Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-1, High Point 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The High Point Panthers will face off against the Jackson State Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Qubein Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

High Point is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Coppin State 93-51. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

High Point was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Jackson State had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 97-40 defeat at the hands of Houston on Monday. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-13.

As for their next game, High Point is probably looking forward to this one considering their 20.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a stellar 19-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

High Point ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 19-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $290.26. On the other hand, Jackson State was 3-10 as the underdog last season.

Odds

High Point is a big 20.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

