Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: Norfolk State 8-6, High Point 12-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The High Point Panthers and the Norfolk State Spartans will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Qubein Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, High Point earned a 94-81 win over S. Illinois.

Among those leading the charge was D'Maurian Williams, who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kezza Giffa, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State was able to grind out a solid victory over Grambling State on Friday, taking the game 76-70. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

High Point has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season. As for Norfolk State, their win bumped their record up to 8-6.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: High Point just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've made 47.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.