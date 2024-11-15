Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: UAB 2-1, High Point 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the High Point Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, UAB was able to grind out a solid win over SE Louisiana, taking the game 82-72. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Yaxel Lendeborg was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 9 for 10 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also posted a 90% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Christian Coleman, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, High Point waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 76-60.

UAB now has a winning record of 2-1. As for High Point, their victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UAB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.