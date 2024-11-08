Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Iona 0-1, Hofstra 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride will face off against the Iona Gaels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride will be strutting in after a victory while the Gaels will be stumbling in from a loss.

Hofstra is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Old Westbury 89-62. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but the Pride were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Iona had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 81-80 to Princeton.

Hofstra beat Iona 62-57 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does Hofstra have another victory up their sleeve, or will Iona turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Looking forward, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Hofstra is a 3.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pride, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra and Iona both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.