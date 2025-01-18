Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: American 9-9, Holy Cross 10-8

What to Know

Holy Cross will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena.

Holy Cross is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Bucknell on Wednesday. Holy Cross took an 86-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bucknell. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Caleb Kenney, who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaiden Feroah, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, American posted their biggest win since December 1, 2024 on Monday. Everything went their way against Loyola Maryland as American made off with a 73-54 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-19.

Among those leading the charge was Elijah Stephens, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five assists and two steals. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Matt Rogers, who posted 19 points.

Holy Cross' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-8. As for American, their win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9.

While only American took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: American is playing on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Holy Cross opened the new year with a less-than-successful 75-64 defeat to American. Will Holy Cross have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

American is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

American has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.