Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: American 9-9, Holy Cross 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

American is 8-2 against Holy Cross since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hart Center Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Crusaders will be stumbling in from a loss.

American is headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since December 1, 2024 on Monday. Everything went their way against Loyola Maryland as American made off with a 73-54 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-19.

American can attribute much of their success to Elijah Stephens, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five assists and two steals. What's more, Stephens also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Matt Rogers, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 40-40 at halftime, Holy Cross was not quite Bucknell's equal in the second half on Wednesday. They fell to the Bison 86-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Caleb Kenney, who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds. Jaiden Feroah was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 16 points.

American's win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for Holy Cross, they dropped their record down to 10-8 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

American was able to grind out a solid victory over Holy Cross when the teams last played last Sunday, winning 75-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

American has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.