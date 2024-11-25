Who's Playing

Embry-Riddle Eagles @ Idaho State Bengals

Current Records: Embry-Riddle 0-1, Idaho State 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Idaho State is heading back home. They will welcome the Embry-Riddle Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Reed Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, Idaho State couldn't handle UCLA and fell 84-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Griffin, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (50%). Another player making a difference was Dylan Darling, who posted 13 points.

Embry-Riddle kicked off their season on the road on Tuesday and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against N. Arizona, falling 82-47. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Lumberjacks: they've now lost three in a row.

Idaho State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Embry-Riddle, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.