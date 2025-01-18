Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Missouri State 7-11, Illinois State 10-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Missouri State and Illinois State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The two teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Arena. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for the Bears and three for the Redbirds.

Missouri State was supposed to head into this matchup following a close win against S. Illinois, but that's certainly not how things went down on Wednesday. Missouri State suffered a bruising 73-51 defeat at the hands of S. Illinois. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Bears have suffered since February 21, 2024.

Despite the defeat, Missouri State had strong showings from Jalen Hampton, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds, and Michael Osei-Bonsu, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Osei-Bonsu had some trouble finding his footing against S. Illinois on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Illinois State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 66-62 to Drake.

The losing side was boosted by Chase Walker, who went 8 for 12 en route to 20 points. Another player making a difference was Landon Wolf, who had 12 points in addition to two steals.

Missouri State's loss dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Illinois State, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Missouri State and Illinois State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but Missouri State came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Can Missouri State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Illinois State and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.