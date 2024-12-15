Who's Playing

Lady of Lakes Saints @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Lady of Lakes 0-2, Incarnate Word 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will take on the Lady of Lakes Saints in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Incarnate Word is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143, but even that wound up being too high. They took a serious blow against Duke on Tuesday, falling 72-46. The match marked the Cardinals' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Incarnate Word's loss came about despite a quality game from Jayden Williams, who had seven points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Incarnate Word struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Duke racked up 16.

Meanwhile, Lady of Lakes had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 88-54 defeat at the hands of Lamar last Saturday. The Saints haven't had much luck with the Cardinals recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Incarnate Word dropped their record down to 5-5 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Lady of Lakes, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Incarnate Word beat Lady of Lakes 83-74 in their previous meeting back in January. Does Incarnate Word have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lady of Lakes turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Incarnate Word has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Lady of Lakes.