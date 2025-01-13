Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Incarnate Word Cardinals

Current Records: Nicholls 9-7, Incarnate Word 9-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Incarnate Word is heading back home. They and the Nicholls Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, Incarnate Word couldn't handle Houston Chr. and fell 81-76.

Meanwhile, Nicholls also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to McNeese by a score of 80-71. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Colonels in their matchups with the Cowboys: they've now lost five in a row.

Incarnate Word's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Nicholls, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Incarnate Word has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Nicholls, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, Nicholls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Incarnate Word came up short against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 92-82. Will Incarnate Word have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.