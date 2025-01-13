Who's Playing
Nicholls Colonels @ Incarnate Word Cardinals
Current Records: Nicholls 9-7, Incarnate Word 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, Incarnate Word is heading back home. They and the Nicholls Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center. The Cardinals are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
Last Saturday, Incarnate Word couldn't handle Houston Chr. and fell 81-76.
Meanwhile, Nicholls also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to McNeese by a score of 80-71. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Colonels in their matchups with the Cowboys: they've now lost five in a row.
Incarnate Word's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Nicholls, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 9-7.
Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Incarnate Word has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Nicholls, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, Nicholls will need to find a way to close that gap.
Incarnate Word came up short against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 92-82. Will Incarnate Word have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Incarnate Word is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 142.5 points.
Series History
Nicholls has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.
- Feb 26, 2024 - Nicholls 92 vs. Incarnate Word 82
- Jan 22, 2024 - Nicholls 78 vs. Incarnate Word 74
- Feb 18, 2023 - Nicholls 84 vs. Incarnate Word 74
- Jan 28, 2023 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. Nicholls 67
- Feb 10, 2022 - Nicholls 69 vs. Incarnate Word 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Nicholls 63 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 06, 2022 - Nicholls 87 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2020 - Nicholls 76 vs. Incarnate Word 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. Nicholls 58
- Dec 30, 2017 - Nicholls 77 vs. Incarnate Word 60