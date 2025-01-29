Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Missouri State 7-14, Indiana State 9-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Indiana State is on a four-game streak of home losses, Missouri State a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Indiana State ended up a good deal behind N. Iowa and lost 74-56.

Meanwhile, Missouri State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Drake on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Missouri State's loss came about despite a quality game from Michael Osei-Bonsu, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Vincent Brady II was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.

Indiana State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Indiana State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Missouri State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Indiana State skirted past Missouri State 80-77 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or does Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.