Who's Playing
Missouri State Bears @ Indiana State Sycamores
Current Records: Missouri State 7-14, Indiana State 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Indiana State is on a four-game streak of home losses, Missouri State a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.
On Saturday, Indiana State ended up a good deal behind N. Iowa and lost 74-56.
Meanwhile, Missouri State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Drake on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Missouri State's loss came about despite a quality game from Michael Osei-Bonsu, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. Vincent Brady II was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.
Indiana State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-14.
Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Indiana State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Indiana State's sizable advantage in that area, Missouri State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Indiana State skirted past Missouri State 80-77 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or does Missouri State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Indiana State and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 07, 2024 - Indiana State 80 vs. Missouri State 77
- Mar 08, 2024 - Indiana State 75 vs. Missouri State 59
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana State 73 vs. Missouri State 71
- Jan 16, 2024 - Indiana State 88 vs. Missouri State 66
- Feb 26, 2023 - Missouri State 66 vs. Indiana State 62
- Jan 15, 2023 - Missouri State 64 vs. Indiana State 62
- Feb 15, 2022 - Missouri State 79 vs. Indiana State 70
- Jan 25, 2022 - Indiana State 76 vs. Missouri State 72
- Jan 03, 2021 - Missouri State 70 vs. Indiana State 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Missouri State 84 vs. Indiana State 74