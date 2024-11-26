Halftime Report

Cornell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 45-39 lead against Iona.

If Cornell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Iona will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Iona Gaels

Current Records: Cornell 3-2, Iona 1-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletics Center -- New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

Iona will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Cornell Big Red at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hynes Athletics Center. The Gaels might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Wednesday.

Iona will head into Wednesday's match out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 86-43 loss at the hands of West Virginia. The matchup marked the Gaels' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Iona struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Cornell entered their contest against Robert Morris on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Cornell took an 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Robert Morris. The Big Red didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Iona dropped their record down to 1-4 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Cornell, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-2.

Odds

Cornell is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Iona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

